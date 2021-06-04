Markets
IPGP

Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.7%. Within the sector, IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.1% and 3.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 7.97% year-to-date. IPG Photonics Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.49% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 35.07% year-to-date. Combined, IPGP and NVDA make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.7%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) and Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.7% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 8.10% on a year-to-date basis. Biogen Inc, meanwhile, is up 17.62% year-to-date, and Illumina Inc is up 13.55% year-to-date. Combined, BIIB and ILMN make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Energy Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.7%
Healthcare +0.7%
Services +0.3%
Industrial +0.3%
Consumer Products 0.0%
Energy 0.0%
Utilities -0.1%
Materials -0.1%
Financial -0.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IPGP NVDA XLK BIIB ILMN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular