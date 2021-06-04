Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.7%. Within the sector, IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.1% and 3.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 7.97% year-to-date. IPG Photonics Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.49% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 35.07% year-to-date. Combined, IPGP and NVDA make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.7%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) and Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.7% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 8.10% on a year-to-date basis. Biogen Inc, meanwhile, is up 17.62% year-to-date, and Illumina Inc is up 13.55% year-to-date. Combined, BIIB and ILMN make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.7% Healthcare +0.7% Services +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Consumer Products 0.0% Energy 0.0% Utilities -0.1% Materials -0.1% Financial -0.3%

