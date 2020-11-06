Markets
TMUS

Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.5%. Within that group, T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) and Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.6% and 5.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 33.85% year-to-date. T-Mobile US Inc, meanwhile, is up 57.92% year-to-date, and Microchip Technology Inc is up 20.42% year-to-date. MCHP makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.8% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 9.73% on a year-to-date basis. CVS Health Corporation, meanwhile, is down 7.35% year-to-date, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is up 63.65% year-to-date. Combined, CVS and TMO make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.5%
Healthcare +0.3%
Industrial +0.1%
Services -0.1%
Materials -0.3%
Utilities -0.5%
Consumer Products -0.6%
Financial -1.4%
Energy -3.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TMUS MCHP XLK CVS TMO

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular