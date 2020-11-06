Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.5%. Within that group, T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) and Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.6% and 5.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 33.85% year-to-date. T-Mobile US Inc, meanwhile, is up 57.92% year-to-date, and Microchip Technology Inc is up 20.42% year-to-date. MCHP makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.8% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 9.73% on a year-to-date basis. CVS Health Corporation, meanwhile, is down 7.35% year-to-date, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is up 63.65% year-to-date. Combined, CVS and TMO make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.5% Healthcare +0.3% Industrial +0.1% Services -0.1% Materials -0.3% Utilities -0.5% Consumer Products -0.6% Financial -1.4% Energy -3.0%

