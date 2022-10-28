Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 2.5%. Within that group, Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) and Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.9% and 8.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 3.9% on the day, and down 25.25% year-to-date. Intel Corp, meanwhile, is down 42.30% year-to-date, and Verisign Inc, is down 20.26% year-to-date. Combined, INTC and VRSN make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 2.0%. Among large Financial stocks, Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) and Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.3% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 2.0% in midday trading, and down 11.63% on a year-to-date basis. Principal Financial Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 24.03% year-to-date, and Everest Re Group Ltd is up 18.03% year-to-date. Combined, PFG and RE make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.5% Financial +2.0% Industrial +2.0% Consumer Products +1.9% Utilities +1.8% Services +1.7% Healthcare +0.9% Materials +0.8% Energy -0.5%

