Markets
INTC

Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Financial

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 2.5%. Within that group, Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) and Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.9% and 8.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 3.9% on the day, and down 25.25% year-to-date. Intel Corp, meanwhile, is down 42.30% year-to-date, and Verisign Inc, is down 20.26% year-to-date. Combined, INTC and VRSN make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 2.0%. Among large Financial stocks, Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) and Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.3% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 2.0% in midday trading, and down 11.63% on a year-to-date basis. Principal Financial Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 24.03% year-to-date, and Everest Re Group Ltd is up 18.03% year-to-date. Combined, PFG and RE make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +2.5%
Financial +2.0%
Industrial +2.0%
Consumer Products +1.9%
Utilities +1.8%
Services +1.7%
Healthcare +0.9%
Materials +0.8%
Energy -0.5%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTCVRSNXLKPFGRE

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular