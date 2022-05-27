Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 2.5%. Within that group, Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.9% and 7.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.5% on the day, and down 19.16% year-to-date. Autodesk Inc, meanwhile, is down 25.81% year-to-date, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc, is down 8.28% year-to-date. Combined, ADSK and MPWR make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 2.2%. Among large Energy stocks, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 1.7% in midday trading, and up 60.63% on a year-to-date basis. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 89.19% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 44.25% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and FANG make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.5% Energy +2.2% Industrial +1.8% Materials +1.8% Healthcare +1.7% Services +1.5% Financial +1.3% Consumer Products +1.1% Utilities +0.6%

