Friday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Transportation Services

In trading on Friday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5%. Leading the group were shares of Star Bulk Carriers, up about 14.3% and shares of Navios Maritime Holdings up about 12.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are transportation services shares, up on the day by about 3.7% as a group, led by Mingzhu Logistics Holdings, trading up by about 15.9% and Ehang Holdings, trading higher by about 10.9% on Friday.

