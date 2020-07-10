Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Paper & Forest Products

In trading on Friday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.1%. Leading the group were shares of Matson, up about 26.6% and shares of Stealthgas up about 12.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are paper & forest products shares, up on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led by Resolute Forest Products, trading up by about 6.1% and Domtar, trading up by about 5% on Friday.

