Friday Sector Leaders: Shipping, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Friday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Safe Bulkers (SB), up about 7.2% and shares of Ardmore Shipping (ASC) up about 5.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by Topbuild (BLD), trading up by about 3.5% and Beazer Homes USA (BZH), trading up by about 3.4% on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

