In trading on Friday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.1%. Leading the group were shares of Ardmore Shipping, up about 4.8% and shares of Euronav up about 3.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, about flat on the day as a group, led by 22nd Century Group, trading up by about 1.3% and Turning Point Brands, trading up by about 0.8% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.