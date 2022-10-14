Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

In trading on Friday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.1%. Leading the group were shares of Ardmore Shipping, up about 4.8% and shares of Euronav up about 3.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, about flat on the day as a group, led by 22nd Century Group, trading up by about 1.3% and Turning Point Brands, trading up by about 0.8% on Friday.

