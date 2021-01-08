Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Application Software Stocks

In trading on Friday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.9%. Leading the group were shares of Scorpio Bulkers, up about 12.8% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers up about 11.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are application software shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Future Fintech Group, trading higher by about 45.9% and 3D Systems, trading up by about 33.3% on Friday.

