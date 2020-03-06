Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Services sector, losing just 2.2%. Within that group, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) and Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.2%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 2.1% on the day, and down 10.24% year-to-date. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, meanwhile, is down 14.18% year-to-date, and Kohl's Corp., is down 31.54% year-to-date. Combined, WBA and KSS make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 2.5%. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) are the most notable, with AES showing a gain of 0.2% and PEG down 0.8%. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 2.7% in midday trading, and up 1.86% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp., meanwhile, is down 15.06% year-to-date, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, is down 9.26% year-to-date. Combined, AES and PEG make up approximately 4.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services -2.2% Utilities -2.5% Industrial -2.5% Consumer Products -2.7% Healthcare -3.2% Technology & Communications -3.5% Materials -3.5% Financial -3.8% Energy -7.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.