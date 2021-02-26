Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.9%. Within that group, L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) and Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.8% and 4.9%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 2.65% year-to-date. L Brands, Inc, meanwhile, is up 50.31% year-to-date, and Starbucks Corp. is up 1.90% year-to-date. Combined, LB and SBUX make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.9%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 11.8% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 1.11% on a year-to-date basis. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is up 24.12% year-to-date, and Applied Materials, Inc. is up 38.08% year-to-date. AMAT makes up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+0.9%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.9%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.5%
|Materials
|-0.7%
|Healthcare
|-0.8%
|Utilities
|-1.1%
|Financial
|-1.1%
|Energy
|-1.9%
