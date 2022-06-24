Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Materials

In afternoon trading on Friday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 3.6%. Within that group, DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) and Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 12.0% and 11.4%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.8% on the day, and down 28.55% year-to-date. DISH Network Corp, meanwhile, is down 41.68% year-to-date, and Wynn Resorts Ltd, is down 31.87% year-to-date. WYNN makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 3.6%. Among large Materials stocks, Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) and Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.4% and 6.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 3.3% in midday trading, and down 15.20% on a year-to-date basis. Ball Corp, meanwhile, is down 26.96% year-to-date, and Eastman Chemical Co, is down 22.69% year-to-date. Combined, BALL and EMN make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +3.6% Materials +3.6% Industrial +3.3% Financial +3.1% Consumer Products +2.7% Technology & Communications +2.5% Utilities +1.8% Energy +1.6% Healthcare +1.4%

