Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Industrial

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Services sector, losing just 0.7%. Within that group, Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) and PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.3%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 7.37% year-to-date. Lennar Corp, meanwhile, is up 28.37% year-to-date, and PayPal Holdings Inc is up 21.53% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, losing just 0.8%. Among large Industrial stocks, Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) and Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.6% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 13.42% on a year-to-date basis. Generac Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 71.05% year-to-date, and Alaska Air Group, Inc. is up 22.51% year-to-date. Combined, GNRC and ALK make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services -0.7% Industrial -0.8% Healthcare -0.9% Materials -1.0% Technology & Communications -1.2% Consumer Products -1.3% Utilities -1.5% Energy -1.6% Financial -1.8%

