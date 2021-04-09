Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Services sector, up 0.4%. Within the sector, The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) and NVR Inc. (Symbol: NVR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.7% and 3.2%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 9.97% year-to-date. The Gap Inc, meanwhile, is up 62.60% year-to-date, and NVR Inc. is up 20.10% year-to-date. GPS makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH) and Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 3.62% on a year-to-date basis. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.44% year-to-date, and Align Technology Inc is up 10.22% year-to-date. Combined, ZBH and ALGN make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.4% Healthcare +0.4% Materials +0.4% Financial +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Consumer Products +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.1% Utilities -0.2% Energy -1.3%

