Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Services sector, higher by 2.1%. Within the sector, Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) and Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 15.1% and 14.7%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 24.12% year-to-date. Expedia Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 36.95% year-to-date, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc is up 67.77% year-to-date. Combined, EXPE and LYV make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 1.9%. Among large Energy stocks, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.1% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 1.7% in midday trading, and up 58.63% on a year-to-date basis. EOG Resources, Inc., meanwhile, is up 96.80% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 113.66% year-to-date. Combined, EOG and APA make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Services +2.1%
Energy +1.9%
Industrial +1.3%
Utilities +1.0%
Materials +1.0%
Consumer Products +0.8%
Financial +0.5%
Technology & Communications +0.2%
Healthcare -0.9%

