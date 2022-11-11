Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Energy

In afternoon trading on Friday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.7%. Within the sector, Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 14.2% and 10.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.4% on the day, and down 25.63% year-to-date. Paramount Global, meanwhile, is down 34.92% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc, is down 49.47% year-to-date. Combined, PARA and WBD make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 2.5%. Among large Energy stocks, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.8% and 5.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 3.0% in midday trading, and up 72.21% on a year-to-date basis. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 158.47% year-to-date, and Phillips 66 is up 58.34% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and PSX make up approximately 7.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Services +2.7% Energy +2.5% Materials +2.2% Technology & Communications +2.0% Consumer Products +0.8% Industrial +0.7% Financial +0.5% Healthcare +0.4% Utilities -1.4%

