Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Energy

In afternoon trading on Friday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.7%. Within the sector, Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 14.2% and 10.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.4% on the day, and down 25.63% year-to-date. Paramount Global, meanwhile, is down 34.92% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc, is down 49.47% year-to-date. Combined, PARA and WBD make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 2.5%. Among large Energy stocks, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.8% and 5.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 3.0% in midday trading, and up 72.21% on a year-to-date basis. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 158.47% year-to-date, and Phillips 66 is up 58.34% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and PSX make up approximately 7.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+2.7%
|Energy
|+2.5%
|Materials
|+2.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+2.0%
|Consumer Products
|+0.8%
|Industrial
|+0.7%
|Financial
|+0.5%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Utilities
|-1.4%
Also see: Preferred Stock ETFs
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MSF
IWC YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.