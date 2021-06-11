Markets
GPS

Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Consumer Products

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.8%. Within the sector, The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) and Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.6% and 2.3%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 8.64% year-to-date. The Gap Inc, meanwhile, is up 60.37% year-to-date, and Advance Auto Parts Inc is up 27.34% year-to-date. Combined, GPS and AAP make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.3%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) and PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.5% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 4.30% on a year-to-date basis. VF Corp., meanwhile, is down 3.62% year-to-date, and PVH Corp is up 19.47% year-to-date. Combined, VFC and PVH make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Energy Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.8%
Consumer Products +0.3%
Materials +0.3%
Energy +0.3%
Financial +0.2%
Industrial +0.2%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Utilities -0.1%
Healthcare -0.7%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GPS AAP IYC VFC PVH

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular