Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.8%. Within the sector, The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) and Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.6% and 2.3%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 8.64% year-to-date. The Gap Inc, meanwhile, is up 60.37% year-to-date, and Advance Auto Parts Inc is up 27.34% year-to-date. Combined, GPS and AAP make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.3%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) and PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.5% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 4.30% on a year-to-date basis. VF Corp., meanwhile, is down 3.62% year-to-date, and PVH Corp is up 19.47% year-to-date. Combined, VFC and PVH make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.8% Consumer Products +0.3% Materials +0.3% Energy +0.3% Financial +0.2% Industrial +0.2% Technology & Communications +0.1% Utilities -0.1% Healthcare -0.7%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.