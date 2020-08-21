Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.4%. Within the sector, Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) and Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.7%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 8.60% year-to-date. Ulta Beauty Inc, meanwhile, is down 15.68% year-to-date, and Wynn Resorts Ltd, is down 39.32% year-to-date. Combined, ULTA and WYNN make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) and Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.1% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 12.27% on a year-to-date basis. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. , meanwhile, is up 0.12% year-to-date, and Leggett & Platt, Inc., is down 19.83% year-to-date. Combined, EL and LEG make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.4% Consumer Products -0.0% Utilities 0.0% Industrial -0.0% Technology & Communications -0.2% Healthcare -0.3% Financial -0.4% Materials -0.6% Energy -1.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.