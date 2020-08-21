Markets
ULTA

Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Consumer Products

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.4%. Within the sector, Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) and Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.7%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 8.60% year-to-date. Ulta Beauty Inc, meanwhile, is down 15.68% year-to-date, and Wynn Resorts Ltd, is down 39.32% year-to-date. Combined, ULTA and WYNN make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) and Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.1% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 12.27% on a year-to-date basis. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. , meanwhile, is up 0.12% year-to-date, and Leggett & Platt, Inc., is down 19.83% year-to-date. Combined, EL and LEG make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

RediNews

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.4%
Consumer Products -0.0%
Utilities 0.0%
Industrial -0.0%
Technology & Communications -0.2%
Healthcare -0.3%
Financial -0.4%
Materials -0.6%
Energy -1.3%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ULTA WYNN IYC EL LEG

Other Topics

Stocks

    BNK Invest

