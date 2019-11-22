Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.6%. Within that group, Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) and Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 9.9% and 4.4%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 23.75% year-to-date. Nordstrom, Inc., meanwhile, is down 16.69% year-to-date, and Macy's Inc, is down 44.78% year-to-date. Combined, JWN and M make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.5%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) and Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.8% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 21.65% on a year-to-date basis. J.M. Smucker Co., meanwhile, is up 19.29% year-to-date, and Ralph Lauren Corp is up 5.84% year-to-date. Combined, SJM and RL make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Services +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Healthcare +0.4% Financial +0.3% Materials +0.3% Energy +0.3% Industrial +0.2% Utilities +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.1%

