Friday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Medical Instruments & Supplies

In trading on Friday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.6%. Leading the group were shares of Semileds, up about 60.6% and shares of Resonant up about 19.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are medical instruments & supplies shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Senseonics Holdings, trading up by about 41% and Second Sight Medical Products, trading up by about 17.6% on Friday.

