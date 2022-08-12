In trading on Friday, rubber & plastics shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.8%. Leading the group were shares of Latham Group, up about 17.2% and shares of Danimer Scientific up about 15.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are semiconductors shares, up on the day by about 3.6% as a group, led by Everspin Technologies, trading higher by about 36.4% and Applied Optoelectronics, trading higher by about 13.7% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Rubber & Plastics, Semiconductors

