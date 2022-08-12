Markets
SWIM

Friday Sector Leaders: Rubber & Plastics, Semiconductors

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, rubber & plastics shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.8%. Leading the group were shares of Latham Group, up about 17.2% and shares of Danimer Scientific up about 15.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are semiconductors shares, up on the day by about 3.6% as a group, led by Everspin Technologies, trading higher by about 36.4% and Applied Optoelectronics, trading higher by about 13.7% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: Rubber & Plastics, Semiconductors
VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Rubber & Plastics, Semiconductors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SWIM DNMR MRAM AAOI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular