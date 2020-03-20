Markets
PENN

Friday Sector Leaders: Restaurants & Eateries, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, restaurants & eateries shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 12.3%. Leading the group were shares of Penn National Gaming, up about 70.8% and shares of Red Rock Resorts up about 60% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas equipment & services shares, up on the day by about 10.5% as a group, led by CNX Midstream Partners, trading up by about 49.3% and DCP Midstream, trading up by about 40.7% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: Restaurants & Eateries, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Restaurants & Eateries, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PENN RRR CNXM DCP

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular