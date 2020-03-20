Friday Sector Leaders: Restaurants & Eateries, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

In trading on Friday, restaurants & eateries shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 12.3%. Leading the group were shares of Penn National Gaming, up about 70.8% and shares of Red Rock Resorts up about 60% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas equipment & services shares, up on the day by about 10.5% as a group, led by CNX Midstream Partners, trading up by about 49.3% and DCP Midstream, trading up by about 40.7% on Friday.

