Friday Sector Leaders: Restaurants & Eateries, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Friday, restaurants & eateries shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.9%. Leading the group were shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, up about 13.9% and shares of Dave & Busters Entertainment up about 12.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led by Centrus Energy, trading higher by about 8.6% and Lithium Americas, trading higher by about 7.7% on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.