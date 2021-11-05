Markets
SHAK

Friday Sector Leaders: Restaurants & Eateries, Airlines

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, restaurants & eateries shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.4%. Leading the group were shares of Shake Shack, up about 21.8% and shares of Expedia Group up about 14.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are airlines shares, up on the day by about 3.8% as a group, led by Skywest, trading up by about 10.7% and Mesa Air Group, trading up by about 9.8% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: Restaurants & Eateries, Airlines
VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Restaurants & Eateries, Airlines

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHAK EXPE SKYW MESA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular