Friday Sector Leaders: Restaurants & Eateries, Airlines

In trading on Friday, restaurants & eateries shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.4%. Leading the group were shares of Shake Shack, up about 21.8% and shares of Expedia Group up about 14.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are airlines shares, up on the day by about 3.8% as a group, led by Skywest, trading up by about 10.7% and Mesa Air Group, trading up by about 9.8% on Friday.

