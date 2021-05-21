Friday Sector Leaders: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Friday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of VOC Energy Trust, up about 10.8% and shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust up about 6.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led by Ardmore Shipping, trading up by about 8.3% and Navios Maritime Acquisition, trading higher by about 8% on Friday.

