SJT

Friday Sector Leaders: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Precious Metals

In trading on Friday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1%. Leading the group were shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT), up about 18.7% and shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) up about 2.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD), trading up by about 7.5% and Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ), trading higher by about 3.6% on Friday.

SJT CRT MPVD TRQ

