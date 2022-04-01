In trading on Friday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2%. Leading the group were shares of Research Frontiers, up about 7.8% and shares of Acacia Research up about 6.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Borr Drilling, trading higher by about 18.2% and Tellurian, trading higher by about 17.3% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

