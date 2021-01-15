Friday Sector Leaders: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Electric Utilities

In trading on Friday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.4%. Leading the group were shares of Virnetx Holding, up about 14% and shares of VOC up about 1.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are electric utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led by Atlantic Power, trading higher by about 40.5% and Pacific Gas & Electric, trading higher by about 4.7% on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.