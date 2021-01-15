Markets
VHC

Friday Sector Leaders: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Electric Utilities

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.4%. Leading the group were shares of Virnetx Holding, up about 14% and shares of VOC up about 1.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are electric utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led by Atlantic Power, trading higher by about 40.5% and Pacific Gas & Electric, trading higher by about 4.7% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Electric Utilities
VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Electric Utilities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VHC VOC AT PCG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular