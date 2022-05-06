In trading on Friday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.5%. Leading the group were shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, up about 6.4% and shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust up about 2.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are education & training services shares, up on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led by Adtalem Global Education, trading higher by about 11.5% and 2U, trading up by about 8.3% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Education & Training Services

