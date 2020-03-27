Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: REITs, Water Utilities

In trading on Friday, reits shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 1.7%. Leading the group were shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate, up about 16.8% and shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust up about 12.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Cadiz, trading higher by about 6.9% and Global Water Resources, trading up by about 0.4% on Friday.

