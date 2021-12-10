Friday Sector Leaders: Railroads, Trucking Stocks

In trading on Friday, railroads shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.1%. Leading the group were shares of FreightCar America, up about 5.9% and shares of Greenbrier Companies up about 3.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are trucking shares, up on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led by Yellow, trading higher by about 4.2% and ArcBest, trading higher by about 2.5% on Friday.

