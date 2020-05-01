Markets
PVG

Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Water Utilities

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.1%. Leading the group were shares of Pretium Resources, up about 9.2% and shares of Wheaton Precious Metals up about 6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by California Water Service Group, trading up by about 3.7% and Artesian Resources, trading lower by about 0.6% on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

