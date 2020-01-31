Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Vehicle Manufacturers

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.5%. Leading the group were shares of Caledonia Mining, up about 7.2% and shares of Yamana Gold up about 4.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are vehicle manufacturers shares, up on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led by Navistar International, trading up by about 52.1% and General Motor, trading higher by about 0.1% on Friday.

