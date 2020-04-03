Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.4%. Leading the group were shares of Drdgold Limited, up about 12.6% and shares of Kirkland Lake Gold up about 5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led by Sabine Royalty Trust, trading up by about 4.2% and Kimbell Royalty Partners, trading up by about 2.7% on Friday.

