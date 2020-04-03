Markets
DRD

Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.4%. Leading the group were shares of Drdgold Limited, up about 12.6% and shares of Kirkland Lake Gold up about 5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led by Sabine Royalty Trust, trading up by about 4.2% and Kimbell Royalty Partners, trading up by about 2.7% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks
VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DRD KL SBR KRP

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular