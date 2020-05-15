Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.9%. Leading the group were shares of Fortuna Silver Mines, up about 16.1% and shares of Endeavour Silver up about 13.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by Chesapeake Energy, trading higher by about 22% and Geopark, trading up by about 18.4% on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.