In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.5%. Leading the group were shares of Buenaventura Mining, up about 8.6% and shares of Maverix Metals up about 7.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 3.4% as a group, led by Borr Drilling, trading up by about 12.9% and Highpeak Energy, trading higher by about 10.7% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

