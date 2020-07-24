Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.6%. Leading the group were shares of Vista Gold (VGZ), up about 7.8% and shares of Platinum Group Metals (PLG) up about 7.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led by GameStop (GME), trading higher by about 1.9% and Conns (CONN), trading higher by about 1.1% on Friday.

