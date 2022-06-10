In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.2%. Leading the group were shares of Hycroft Mining Holding, up about 7.9% and shares of Gold Fields up about 6.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are food shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led by Seneca Foods, trading up by about 2.3% and Hershey, trading up by about 1.8% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Food Stocks

