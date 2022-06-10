Markets
HYMC

Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Food Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.2%. Leading the group were shares of Hycroft Mining Holding, up about 7.9% and shares of Gold Fields up about 6.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are food shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led by Seneca Foods, trading up by about 2.3% and Hershey, trading up by about 1.8% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Food Stocks
VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Food Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HYMC GFI SENEA HSY

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular