Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Entertainment Stocks

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.6%. Leading the group were shares of GAU, up about 8.9% and shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming up about 6.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are entertainment shares, up on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led by Pinterest, trading up by about 28.7% and Facebook, trading higher by about 7.7% on Friday.

GAU MTA PINS FB

