Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Department Stores

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.8%. Leading the group were shares of Pan American Silver, up about 9.4% and shares of Coeur Mining up about 9.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are department stores shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by Party City Holdco, trading up by about 39.2% and Big Lots, trading up by about 4.9% on Friday.

