Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2%. Leading the group were shares of Drdgold (DRD), up about 9.7% and shares of Novagold Resources (NG) up about 8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led by Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE), trading higher by about 41.4% and VBI Vaccines (VBIV), trading higher by about 18.5% on Friday.

