Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.4%. Leading the group were shares of Tanzanian Gold, up about 4.5% and shares of Fortuna Silver Mines up about 3.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are aerospace & defense shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Air Industries Group, trading up by about 10.5% and Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, trading up by about 1.9% on Friday.

