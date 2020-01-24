Markets
TRX

Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.4%. Leading the group were shares of Tanzanian Gold, up about 4.5% and shares of Fortuna Silver Mines up about 3.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are aerospace & defense shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Air Industries Group, trading up by about 10.5% and Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, trading up by about 1.9% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Aerospace & Defense Stocks
VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRX FSM AIRI SPR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular