In trading on Friday, paper & forest products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1%. Leading the group were shares of Resolute Forest Products, up about 4.8% and shares of Louisiana-pacific up about 1.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are packaging & containers shares, up on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led by Sealed Air, trading up by about 4.2% and Graphic Packaging Holding, trading up by about 2.5% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Paper & Forest Products, Packaging & Containers

