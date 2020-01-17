Friday Sector Leaders: Paper & Forest Products, Metals Fabrication & Products

In trading on Friday, paper & forest products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1%. Leading the group were shares of Norbord (OSB), up about 8.5% and shares of Mercer International (MERC) up about 2.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals fabrication & products shares, up on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led by Insteel Industries (IIIN), trading higher by about 7.5% and Hebron Technology (HEBT), trading up by about 2.3% on Friday.

