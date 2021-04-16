Friday Sector Leaders: Paper & Forest Products, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Friday, paper & forest products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Resolute Forest Products, up about 12.2% and shares of Domtar up about 5.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by Hovnanian Enterprises, trading higher by about 5.4% and Green Brick Partners, trading up by about 4.9% on Friday.

