Friday Sector Leaders: Paper & Forest Products, Computer Peripherals

In trading on Friday, paper & forest products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.3%. Leading the group were shares of Domtar, up about 17.3% and shares of Resolute Forest Products up about 7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computer peripherals shares, up on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led by Digi International, trading up by about 12.2% and Immersion, trading higher by about 8.4% on Friday.

