In trading on Friday, paper & forest products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Clearwater Paper, up about 20.8% and shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International up about 0.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are chemicals shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by Marrone Bio Innovations, trading higher by about 30.6% and Bioceres, trading higher by about 19.7% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Paper & Forest Products, Chemicals

