Markets
CLW

Friday Sector Leaders: Paper & Forest Products, Chemicals

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, paper & forest products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Clearwater Paper, up about 20.8% and shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International up about 0.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are chemicals shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by Marrone Bio Innovations, trading higher by about 30.6% and Bioceres, trading higher by about 19.7% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: Paper & Forest Products, Chemicals
VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Paper & Forest Products, Chemicals

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLW SWM MBII BIOX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular