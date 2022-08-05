In trading on Friday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.1%. Leading the group were shares of Aemetis, up about 26.2% and shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners up about 16.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led by Talos Energy, trading up by about 15.1% and Ring Energy, trading higher by about 11.5% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

