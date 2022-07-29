In trading on Friday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.6%. Leading the group were shares of Aemetis, up about 17.5% and shares of Chevron up about 7.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by Borr Drilling, trading higher by about 8.5% and Ring Energy, trading up by about 7.2% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

