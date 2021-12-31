Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Auto Parts

In trading on Friday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1%. Leading the group were shares of Calumet Specialty Product Partners, up about 4.7% and shares of Aemetis up about 4.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are auto parts shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by China Yuchai International, trading higher by about 8.5% and REE Automotive, trading higher by about 7.5% on Friday.

